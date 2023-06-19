BATHURST'S federal member has lashed the new Albanese government for its decision to withdraw previously committed money for the proposed second circuit at Mount Panorama.
Member for Calare Andrew Gee says the Labor government's "refusal to repurpose the grant is abominable" and the millions of dollars have probably been "earmarked for a capital city somewhere".
Mr Gee was part of the federal Coalition when it announced in 2017 that $10 million would be allocated to the second circuit project through the Building Better Regions Fund.
He also met with then-mayor Graeme Hanger in 2019 to announce a further $2.5 million from the fund for the project.
The Coalition has since lost power federally, though, and the new Labor government has been critical of the Building Better Regions Fund, which has been discontinued.
Bathurst Regional Council announced late last week that it had received notification from the Albanese government that the $12.5 million for the development of the second circuit had been withdrawn.
"The two grants of $10 million and $2.5 million included requirements for a facility to be constructed and the money spent by June 2026," council said in a statement.
Mayor Robert Taylor said council had sought to repurpose the funds into the growth and development of current facilities at Mount Panorama, but "we were advised this didn't align with the intent of the original grant funding".
In a statement released on Monday afternoon, Mr Gee said the decision to knock back "Bathurst Regional Council's application to extend the time limit for completing the $12.5 million Community Development Grant for the second racetrack is both disgraceful and shocking and has all the hallmarks of a cynical money grabbing exercise".
"The refusal to repurpose the grant is abominable," he said.
"I, along with the council and community, fought long and hard for that funding and to see it snatched away at the stroke of a government pen is galling.
"It is deeply disappointing that, having met with the Minister for Infrastructure's office with Mayor Robert Taylor in Canberra about the issue, I didn't even get the courtesy of a notification about this from the Minister."
Mr Gee said in his statement that the Albanese government told Bathurst Regional Council that the project "had to be complete by June 2026 and, failing that, was not prepared to repurpose the grant so that it could be spent on upgrading the existing circuit which could be done within the required timeframe".
"Bathurst Regional Council had a well-developed plan as to how the $12.5 million could be spent in keeping within the spirit of the original grant but the Department of Infrastructure has slammed the door in the face of the community and the council," he said.
"We are seeing a very worrying trend of already committed funding being swiped from regional communities.
"It's nothing short of appalling.
"You only have to look at key projects like Dixons Long Point [an upgrade of a crossing of the Macquarie River between Orange and Mudgee], the Bathurst Medical Training Hub and the funding which is being clawed back from our regional pharmacies to fill budget holes to see what's going on here.
"No doubt the $12.5 million has been earmarked for a capital city somewhere.
"I will be seeking an urgent meeting with the Minister for Infrastructure this week and hopefully common sense will prevail.
"Ministerial intervention is the only thing that can overturn this outrageous and ludicrous decision now.
"If it isn't overturned it will be more evidence that the interests of regional Australia are being ignored by this government which is frankly looking more city-centric by the day."
This new criticism from Mr Gee - who made a shock announcement of his resignation from the Nationals just before Christmas last year and who now sits as an independent - echo his comments from late last year as the Albanese government prepared to hand down its first budget.
He said at the time that councils and community groups of his electorate were nervously "waiting for news on the fate of key regional projects and grants programs that are vital to the future of our country communities".
"The Building Better Regions Fund is one program which has made a huge range of worthwhile projects possible across our region - but its future is in doubt," he said at the time.
The Building Better Regions Fund has proved controversial: the Sydney Morning Herald reported in July last year that an auditor-general report had found almost two-thirds of the money in the regional grants scheme had gone to projects that did not have the most merit.
The Herald reported that the audit found it was a well-designed program, but there were deficiencies, including that the panel of ministers that made decisions (headed by former deputy prime ministers Barnaby Joyce and Michael McCormack) was able to override department recommendations based on opaque "other factors".
Former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce has previously said, in regards to Building Better Regions Fund criticisms, that the same questions did not get asked about infrastructure spending in big cities.
For its part, Bathurst Regional Council said in its statement last week that the second circuit project "is on hold for now, but council strongly supports development of the second circuit and will continue to work with both the Federal and State Governments and other stakeholders to make it happen".
Council said it had also received $5 million and $10 million in funding commitments from the State Government for the project.
The $5 million grant was used to fund the design and documentation that were prepared as part of the development application process.
Council says a report on the matter will be presented at its meeting this Wednesday, June 21.
THE relationship between federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King and her government and Bathurst's state Nationals MP Paul Toole has also been prickly at times.
When the new government delayed $2 billion previously committed by the federal Coalition for the upgrade of the Great Western Highway from Lithgow to Katoomba, Mr Toole described it as a "massive blow".
Ms King did subsequently say that the money remained on the table, but she wanted to see "the entire corridor planned out".
"I want to make sure if we are building the Great Western Highway, we do it once. We don't have to keep going back," she said.
