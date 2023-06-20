UPDATED: More photos of snow from Oberon district after overnight falls

AFTERNOON UPDATE: It was a dusting in some areas, but there was nothing light about the snow that fell on Avaleigh Elms south of Oberon.
Jen and Don Capel of Avaleigh Elms said it started snowing at about 7pm and it had finished by around 10pm.
Nor was the snow light at Jenolan Cabins, south-east of Oberon, which looked like a winter wonderland after overnight falls.
Meanwhile, the forecast remains at -6 for Bathurst on Wednesday morning - colder than the forecast for both Orange (-5) and Lithgow (-4).
EARLIER
SNOW has been reported east and south of Bathurst after a succession of booming frosts.
The Bureau of Meteorology had predicted a possible dusting down to 800m or 900m on the Central Tablelands on Monday night, June 19 and so it proved.
A photo posted on the Storm Watch and Weather Spotters Australia Facebook page overnight showed light snow on two vehicles at Oberon.
There are also reports of light snow in the Sunny Corner State Forest.
It follows a wintry blast for Bathurst that gave the city a minimum of -4.4 on Saturday at the airport weather station, -4.9 on Sunday and then -5.1 on Monday.
Bathurst was a balmy 0.8 degrees just past 7am this morning (Tuesday, June 20), but is forecast to get to -6 tomorrow morning.
The light snow in the region overnight follows a dusting around Yetholme and Jenolan Caves early last month.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.