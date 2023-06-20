WITH boys football the last event of the Bathurst-Orange tie of the Astley Cup on Friday, it could well and truly decide the overall winner.
Orange has the advantage heading into round two of the Astley Cup, after smacking Dubbo in round one last week.
But Bathurst will have home field advantage and considering they've enjoyed some good results against Orange in the boys football in the past two years, the local boys will be confident of their chances.
Bathurst High's Cody Cramer, who plays his football with Western NSW under 18s, knows it'll mean a lot to win the Astley Cup in its 100th year.
"It means a lot to win it; the passion behind the school and the willingness to win and being brave," he said.
"We're really looking to beat Orange and Dubbo."
The 17-year-old is now in his third year with Bathurst's Astley Cup squad and he believes his team can improve following a 3-2 win against Orange High earlier this month.
"We beat Orange 3-2 the other week and we're hoping to play a lot better. We played pretty bad," he said.
"It was good we beat them, but hopefully we can play better."
Cramer has his eyes on a few teammates that will be out to impress on Friday.
"Sebastian Klein, he's an upcoming right back. He plays rugby league too but he's a multi-sport talent," he said.
"Toby Dinger is one of our wingers. He's very quick and Dubbo and Orange should be scared of his speed.
"Gabe Langdon doesn't really pass the ball that much but if he looks to distribute the ball a bit more, we can play really well."
Cramer said he's enjoyed the hype around the Astley Cup this year and he's hoping a big crowd can cheer on the boys football team at Proctor Park on Friday.
"Hopefully a lot of people will come down and watch," he said.
"Like it's a pretty big event, especially as it's the 100th year.
"I'm very excited for all the outsiders to come down and hopefully it should be a big crowd."
Bathurst beat Orange 4-1 in the boys soccer last year, but suffered a 3-0 defeat to Dubbo.
There was further success back in 2021, where Bathurst got up 4-1 against Orange again, and defeated Dubbo 1-0.
Kick-off in the boys football is at 2.15pm.
