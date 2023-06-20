Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Cody Cramer set to star in Bathurst High's boys football Astley Cup team

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated June 20 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Cramer will captain the boys football in Friday's match against Orange High School. Picture by Bradley Jurd
Cody Cramer will captain the boys football in Friday's match against Orange High School. Picture by Bradley Jurd

WITH boys football the last event of the Bathurst-Orange tie of the Astley Cup on Friday, it could well and truly decide the overall winner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.