THE WEATHER might have been chilly, but that didn't stop hundreds of people from making their way to the Miniature Railway.
On Sunday, June 18, family and friends travelled around the straights and the bends of the tiny train tracks, which are located along Durham Street.
Attendees also had the opportunity to enjoy a picnic or a barbecue at the facilities once they had finished their trip.
The Miniature Railway has been operating in Bathurst for more than 40 years, and runs on the third Sunday of each month, unless it's too hot, too cold, or too wet.
For those interested in choo, choo, choosing to take a ride on the Miniature Railway, more information that can be found on the railway's Facebook page.
