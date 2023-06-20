BATHURST Bulldogs trio Mel Waterford, Sarah Colman and Tiana Anderson have the chance to continue the club's recent trend of NSW Country Corellas selections after being named in the initial 36-player training squad.
For Central West Blue Bullettes skipper Waterford it continues her long run of Corellas squad selections but for Colman and Anderson it's a brand new experience.
The trio all caught the attention of selectors after helping Central West reach another Thomson Cup grand final over the long weekend, where the Bullettes bid for a fourth consecutive title came up just short.
The ascension of Colman and Anderson through the ranks has been something to behold.
Colman has not only been a strong presence at fullback since starting her union career with the Bulldogs but her soccer background has made her a valuable goal kicking option for the team.
Gaining a spot on the Corellas squad this year only felt like the faintest of possibilities for Colman prior to the Country Championships at Tamworth.
"It was definitely a shock. I'm excited for the opportunity just to play, even if I don't make the team. It's great just to be able to train with the squad and play at such a high level," she said.
"My coach, Matt Waterford, has been my biggest supporter and he was reasonably confident I could be picked, but I just went away to have a bit of fun, thinking that 'If it happens, it happens'. I thought I played well but to go another step is amazing.
"Matt's given me confidence to go out there and play my own game. I owe a lot to him and I'm excited that he's going to be managing the team I'm going away with."
Colman was a late call up to last year's Central West team and enjoyed a handful of minutes in the Bullettes' title-winning campaign.
The Bulldogs fullback enjoyed a much bigger share of match time in the most recent edition and despite coming up just short of another cup success Colman loved the experience.
"I loved it. It's great trying to improve and be really good at something again," she said.
"I've played soccer my whole life so I feel like I'm starting fresh with footy. It's good to be getting better with every week.
"I love my goal kicking too. I like that extra bit of pressure. I was honoured when they asked me to do it for Central West as well."
Anderson has been a valuable high-speed option for both the Bulldogs and Central West on the wing during her second year with the Bathurst club.
Like Colman, the thought of a Corellas squad selection had come to mind during the championships but it was something that still caught Anderson by surprise.
"It was honestly a huge shock to me. The idea of making country had definitely floated around in my head but I didn't think I'd actually get the call," she said.
"I was so excited I couldn't wait to tell the family and my hype woman Marita Shoulders."
Shoulders, a Bulldogs teammate and a former Corellas representative herself, has been one of Anderson's most valued mentors.
"It was my first blue bulls appearance and I'm super thankful to Marita, and Matt and Mel Waterford as I never even considered playing representative footy, as it's only my second year playing club level," Anderson said.
"I'm still learning the ropes but they told me to give it a crack and I'm so glad I did.
"It was an awesome experience. The quality of footy was great. It was so much faster than I'm used to and I learned so much.
"Playing alongside so many other Bulldogs girls and having Matt there as assistant coach made it all that much better. I couldn't have asked for a better bunch of people to play alongside."
Anderson said she can't wait to take on the Corellas training program alongside some familiar faces.
"I'm so excited to share this experience with Mel and Sarah," she said.
"I've learned so much from Mel. She's so experienced and she's always happy to give me advice and help me out every time I come to her.
"Sarah is always super supportive and happy to give me a confidence boost when I need it. I'm super proud of her she's worked hard and deserves this shot more then anyone."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
