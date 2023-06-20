Western Advocate
Sarah Colman, Tiana Anderson gain first Corellas training squad selections

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated June 20 2023 - 11:14am, first published 11:00am
Sarah Colman (pictured) and Tiana Anderson have been selected in the NSW Country Corellas training squad. Picture by James Arrow.
BATHURST Bulldogs trio Mel Waterford, Sarah Colman and Tiana Anderson have the chance to continue the club's recent trend of NSW Country Corellas selections after being named in the initial 36-player training squad.

