SPEEDING through a suburb without a licence has come at a cost for a man, who has been fined for his unexplainable behaviour.
Joshua Issac Albon, 42, of Macquarie Street, West Bathurst was convicted in Bathurst Local Court on June 14, 2023 for driving with an expired licence.
Police were patrolling areas in Bathurst about 8pm on April 26, 2023 when they saw a silver Mitsubishi Lancer travelling at a high speed along Suttor Street, court documents said.
After doing a U-turn, police followed the vehicle - driven by Albon - before it turned left onto Osborne Avenue.
In an attempt to get away from police, Albon drove up gutters and increased his speed.
The court heard police activated their warning devices to pull Albon over, who came to a sudden stop after he turned onto another street.
Police went to the driver's side window and saw Albon in the driver's seat with two passengers.
He told police his licence was disqualified and had no reasonable explanation for driving.
A self-represented Albon told the court during sentencing that he "just drove, my bad".
He was then fined $600 by Magistrate D Pearce.
