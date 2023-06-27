Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Joshua Issac Albon in Bathurst Court for driving without a licence

By Court Reporter
Updated June 27 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Courthouse during June in 2023. Picture by James Arrow
Bathurst Courthouse during June in 2023. Picture by James Arrow

SPEEDING through a suburb without a licence has come at a cost for a man, who has been fined for his unexplainable behaviour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.