Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Phone calls, drive-by used by two Bathurst men to breach AVO

By Court Reporter
Updated June 28 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The outside of Bathurst Courthouse pictured on June 15, 2023. Picture by James Arrow
The outside of Bathurst Courthouse pictured on June 15, 2023. Picture by James Arrow

TWO men who breached court orders by pestering a woman at her home have been warned of doing time in prison.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.