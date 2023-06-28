TWO men who breached court orders by pestering a woman at her home have been warned of doing time in prison.
Tyrone Corner, 20, of McIntosh Place, Kelso, and Adam James Taylor, 37, of Bannerman Crescent, Kelso, were convicted in Bathurst Local Court on June 14 of contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).
Taylor and Corner drove past the victim's home in West Bathurst about 11pm on January 15, 2023 and called out to her, court papers said.
After parking about 150 metres away from the home, both men were heard calling out to the victim, who was out the front with two witnesses.
They then called the woman's phone twice in private mode and made comments while laughing.
Feeling unsafe, the victim got the police involved.
After making requests with a phone company, police found it was Taylor's mobile that was used to make calls to the woman.
Police said they went to Taylor's home on April 26 where they asked about the alleged AVO breach.
The court heard Taylor denied the claim and said he "wouldn't have a clue" where the victim lived, so he could not have driven past.
After police told Taylor they knew his phone was used to call the victim, he said he was only returning a call.
Corner was also questioned by police.
He denied all of the allegations.
"Why do you keep asking what we were doing and (expletive)?" Corner said to police, before both men were charged.
Both Taylor and Corner appeared before the court without legal representation, when they were warned that AVO breaches could result in a prison sentence.
"You're not supposed to do that [breach AVO]," Magistrate D Pearce said to Corner.
They were each fined $500 for the breaches.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.