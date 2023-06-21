MAYOR Robert Taylor says he welcomes any help the city's federal member is able to provide in reinstating millions of dollars for Bathurst's proposed second circuit.
"I fully endorse it and I hope he's successful," Cr Taylor said on Tuesday about Calare MP Andrew Gee's mission to have the money returned.
Bathurst Regional Council announced late last week that it had received notification from the Albanese federal government that $12.5 million in funding for the development of the second circuit at Mount Panorama had been withdrawn.
Grants of $10 million and $2.5 million, committed by the former Coalition government, included requirements for a facility to be constructed and the money spent by June 2026 - a deadline council wasn't going to be able to meet.
Council sought to repurpose the funds into the development of current facilities at Mount Panorama, but was advised that this change didn't align with the intent of the original grant funding.
MP Mr Gee - who was a member of the federal government when the Coalition was in power and now sits as an independent - has described Labor's refusal to repurpose the grant as "abominable" and says the millions of dollars have probably instead been "earmarked for a capital city somewhere".
He said he would be seeking an urgent meeting with the Minister for Infrastructure this week "and hopefully common sense will prevail".
He has since raised the matter in federal parliament and Minister for Infrastructure Catherine King has said she would be happy to meet with Mr Gee and the Bathurst mayor, while also encouraging Bathurst Regional Council to apply for funding through a different means.
Cr Taylor said he and Mr Gee had put the case forward for the repurposing of the $12.5 million during a meeting with senior ministerial staff in Canberra some weeks ago.
"What we were trying to do was reallocate the funds to the existing circuit for renovating the pit complex and the amenities there and also for some permanent garages," he said.
"When we have an event, we've got an overflow of different categories and they put temporary tents up and housing for them.
"We wanted to be able to put permanent structures there; permanent garages for that.
"Also, we've got to resurface the track itself. It's due for that next year or the year after."
As well, he said council wanted to put Marshall lighting around the circuit.
Cr Taylor said council was subsequently asked for more information about the plan to reallocate the $12.5 million, "so we thought we still had a chance of retaining the funding for the main circuit", but "then we got a notification that we weren't successful".
"We were disappointed [with the withdrawal of the funding] because we thought it's still involving motorsport," he said.
"Even though it wasn't a new circuit, as such, we were looking at putting funding into an existing circuit that needs some work."
The federal government's $10 million for the second circuit was announced in 2017 and the $2.5 million in 2019.
Apex Circuit Design was awarded the tender for design and documentation of the track by Bathurst Regional Council in 2018.
Cr Taylor said the second circuit was not necessarily off the agenda after the withdrawal of the $12.5 million, "but we just have to look for some funding so we can keep the project alive".
He said council would be happy to help Mr Gee with his attempt at ministerial intervention.
As for the separate $15 million committed to the project by the former Coalition state government, council says $5 million of it was used to fund the design and documentation that were prepared as part of the development application process.
"There was only a commitment from the state government for another $10 million," Cr Taylor said of the remaining state money.
"That really hasn't been withdrawn, but we haven't heard any more. It was only a commitment from the previous state government - that there would be a further $10 million there."
Mr Gee raised the matter of the second circuit money in federal parliament's question time on Tuesday.
"Will you agree to meet with me and the mayor of Bathurst to review this outrageous decision?" he asked Infrastructure Minister Ms King.
Ms King said she was "absolutely happy to meet with the mayor" and with Mr Gee.
"There's been significant problems with planning, approvals for the second racetrack and the council has informed us that it is unable to meet the deadline to build this racetrack by 2026 - that's how long they've got to actually get this done," she said.
"So the grant has been concluded because it just simply could not be delivered in the timeframe required.
"But what I do encourage the member and the council to do is to put in an expression of interest to the Growing Regions Fund, a $300 million fund, that opens on July 5."
She said she understood Bathurst Regional Council wanted to move the funds and spend them instead on the existing racetrack but the previous guidelines for the funding "would not have allowed that to happen".
