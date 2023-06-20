THE stage was set for a classic Bathurst versus Orange all-Central West decider at the weekend's Under 15s Hockey NSW Under 15s Girls Field State Championships when both associations topped their division two pools.
However, after a promising string of results for both teams the semi-finals would be as far as they progressed.
Still, despite coming up short of the big prize, Bathurst had reasons to be pleased by the way that their tournament at Grafton played out.
Bathurst claimed three wins and a draw to qualify for the semi-finals and the best of those results came during the last game of the pool stage in a 2-0 win over Metro South West.
Coach Mel Bestwick said that performance was the ultimate culmination of everything the Bathurst team had been working towards.
"We could not be prouder. The girls built so well over the weekend, and that win they had over Metro South West to top our pool was pretty much our grand final," she said.
"They played outstandingly. We focused on what we had to do and it showed in that scoreline. I'm so proud of everything that they achieved over the weekend.
"We marked their stronger players out and we executed our plans perfectly. Our players weren't afraid to throw the passes ... and we scored two great team goals and would have had around 12 penalty corners.
"We changed a couple of things along the way, the adjusted well, they had a lot of fun and they're a great group of kids. The parents were very supportive as well."
Bathurst opened their account with a tough 2-1 win over Parkes on Friday and toughed out a nil-all draw with Central Coast later in the day.
The team put themselves into a strong position on Saturday following a 3-1 victory over the Southern Highlands before their big performance against Metro South West.
The tournament came to an end for Bathurst after a 3-0 loss to Canberra, who would go on to beat Metro South West 1-0 in the decider.
Orange, who had won all four of their pool matches, went down 2-1 to Metro South West in their semi-final.
The encouraging thing for Bestwick is knowing that her team will be able to stay together as a group for the 2024 edition.
Hockey NSW will be restructuring their state age groups to under 14s, 16s and 18s from next year, which means a similar Bathurst team could go around again.
"Given that we move to under 16s this group of girls will all be in content again for not only district selection but for state as well," Bestwick said.
"I'm really looking forward to what we can do over the next 12 months."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
