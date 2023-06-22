A PERMANENT Quiet Hour is now being rolled out to 107 Service Centres across NSW.
Following a successful trial of Quiet Hour by the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government in 2022, 97 per cent of people surveyed found it a positive experience.
People in our own community who may be sensitive to light or overstimulated by sound can now complete Service NSW transactions in a more comfortable and safe environment.
During Quiet Hour, the volume of music and ticket announcements is reduced and lighting is dimmed, and customers are asked to minimise conversations and put their mobile phones on silent mode.
Service NSW staff will also undertake disability awareness training to help provide customers living with disability, and their carers, extra support during each visit.
Introducing a Quiet Hour is a small step forward, but for Service NSW customers living with disability it is a big step towards creating a supportive and inclusive environment.
For more information and a full list of Service Centres participating in Quiet Hour, go to: www.service.nsw.gov.au/about-us/our-organisation/quiet-hour.
SECONDARY school students are invited to participate in the Parliament's annual short film competition.
The overall winning entry will receive a $250 cash prize, and all finalists will be invited to an awards night at Parliament House with travel and accommodation assistance provided to regional finalists.
The competition, known as Parli-flicks, requires contenders to submit a one-minute short film by Friday, August 11.
Entries should reflect students' understanding of Australian democracy and address the awards theme, which this year is: Should the voting age be lowered?
Eligibility and instructions on how to enter can be found on the Parliament Education website: https://education.parliament.nsw.gov.au/parli-flicks-short-film-award-2023/?mc_cid=9f7e275179 mc_eid=2d71bfb8ad.
