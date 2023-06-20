THE John Matthews Sporting Complex was a hive of activity with netball teams from across the region's schools.
Bathurst was the host of Netball NSW Schools Cup's West/Central West leg on Thursday, June 15.
The Schools Cup competition was introduced to help give students the opportunity to participate in local gala days either in a competitive or non-competitive stream.
READ MORE:
The winners from the day will now progress to the regional finals in August, which will be held in Orange.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.