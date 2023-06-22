Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Jinja Turner in Bathurst Court for AVO breach, drugs, resisting police

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated June 22 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Courthouse, where Jinja Turner was sentenced. Picture by James Arrow
Bathurst Courthouse, where Jinja Turner was sentenced. Picture by James Arrow

SHARED KFC, a lack of maturity and a disregard for personal safety has seen an 18-year-old's record fried after she went out of her way to flout court orders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.