Tyron James Thompson, 31, formerly of Matthews Street, Emu Heights, jailed for stealing convertible Audi

By Newsroom
Updated June 22 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 2:30pm
Bathurst Court House. File photo.
A MAN who stole a convertible Audi has been jailed for eight months, with a non-parole period of three months, following an appearance in Bathurst Local Court.

