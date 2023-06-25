ASK Caroline Morris what's good about a trade and her response is simple: "What isn't good?"
The Bathurst woman now has two claims to fame.
She's the first female apprentice to have successfully completed a fitter machinist trade on-site at Cadia in over 20 years and she's recently been named NSW Training Awards apprentice of the year for western NSW.
Ms Morris - who has an agriculture background - enjoys confounding expectations.
"I love seeing the surprise on the faces of people who aren't expecting a female to pop out from working underneath a machine," she said.
"The apprentice program meant I could gain a trade in an area I was interested in that had lifelong potential and meant I could stay local."
Ms Morris completed a Certificate IV in Agriculture before deciding an apprenticeship was a way in which she could continue working with her hands.
She applied to be a fitter machinist at Cadia Valley Operations and has gone on to be employed by Cadia post-trade completion and to be part of the Girls Can Too females in trades program (in which year 10 and 11 students get a taste of trades).
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said Ms Morris, who received her apprentice of the year title at the NSW Training Awards regional ceremony held at Rydges Bathurst in early June, was a worthy winner.
"I congratulate Caroline on her hard work, success and commitment to her career and industry," he said.
"It is fantastic to see the next generation excelling at highly skilled jobs right here in our regional backyard."
As well as her day-to-day work at Cadia, Ms Morris has taken part in a number of trade and recruitment activities over the past four years, including speaking on panels and media interviews, according to Cadia.
The NSW Training Awards are conducted annually by Training Services NSW within the NSW Department of Education to recognise outstanding achievement in the vocational education and training sector.
The awards honour and reward the achievements of students, trainers/teachers, registered training organisations and large and medium employers.
As western NSW apprentice of the year, Ms Morris will now progress to the state finals in Sydney in September.
