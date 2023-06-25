Western Advocate
Home/News/Education
Our People

Caroline Morris named NSW Training Awards apprentice of the year for western NSW

June 25 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Award-winner Caroline Morris and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole. Picture supplied.
Award-winner Caroline Morris and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole. Picture supplied.

ASK Caroline Morris what's good about a trade and her response is simple: "What isn't good?"

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.