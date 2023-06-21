11.30AM UPDATE:
Bathurst's monster frost this morning wasn't a record-breaker, but it does deserve its place in the city's hall of fame.
According to Weatherzone, the -7.5 degree minimum recorded this morning at the airport was the coldest June morning for that station in at least 32 years.
The -8.5 minimum recorded at the agricultural station, meanwhile, looks to be the coldest June morning there in about 96 years, according to Weatherzone.
It was close but not close enough to the -9.2 degree morning recorded at the ag station way back in 1927.
The weather figures at the ag station in recent times are patchy, though, while they are complete at the airport.
Weatherzone said a lingering cold and dry air mass and a slow-moving high pressure system over the south-east have been responsible for the freezing weather.
9.30AM UPDATE:
The working day has begun and the sun has been up for two-and-a-half hours and Bathurst is still well into the minuses.
Bathurst Airport was -1.9 degrees at 9.20am, colder than Orange Airport (2.8 degrees) and Mount Boyce (5.9 degrees) near Blackheath.
Marrangaroo, just outside Lithgow, which recorded -9.6 degrees this morning, was a spring-like 0.2 degrees at 9.20am.
The Bureau of Meteorology figures say Bathurst Airport reached a low of -7.5 at 7.11am this morning.
That's colder than the -7.2 recorded at the airport in 2017 as part of a pair of monster frosts that caused chaos for the city's pipes and plumbing.
EARLIER:
Bathurst is waking to a monster frost on Wednesday morning - but our city is, amazingly, a couple of degrees warmer than a near neighbour.
The city was forecast to get to -5 or -6 degrees, but has exceeded that arctic prediction.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the Bathurst Airport was -7.5 at 7.10am on Wednesday, June 21 and Orange Airport -5.1.
At Marrangaroo, just outside Lithgow, however, it was -9.2 at 7.10am after a recording of -9.6 at 6.54am.
This morning's -7.1 for Bathurst follows a sustained wintry blast that gave the city a minimum of -4.4 on Saturday at the airport weather station, -4.9 on Sunday and then -5.1 on Monday.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole was up early on Wednesday morning, listing the current temperatures and feels-like temperatures around the region before 6.30am.
At that stage, Lithgow felt like -12 degrees and Bathurst felt like -9.3.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.