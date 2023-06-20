Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Orange Private Hospital to be sold to Ramsay Health Care by administrators

June 21 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orange Private Hospital sold to Dudley Private Hospital owner Ramsay Health Care.
Orange Private Hospital sold to Dudley Private Hospital owner Ramsay Health Care.

Sale of the embattled Orange Private Hospital has been greenlit just weeks after going into voluntary administration.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.