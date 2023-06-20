Sale of the embattled Orange Private Hospital has been greenlit just weeks after going into voluntary administration.
Australian healthcare multinational Ramsay Health Care agreed to buy the facility for an undisclosed sum. It also owns Dudley Private Hospital.
No staff have been laid off. A statement from administrators says "in the meantime, it will be business as usual."
The sale is expected to be formally finalised following a meeting with creditors on June 28, 2023.
Orange Private Hospital opened in July, 2021 as part of a multi-million dollar investment from Zauner Construction and James Richmark Pty Ltd.
The site employs about 100 people.
More information will be published as it becomes available.
