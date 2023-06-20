THREE people, including two teenagers, have been charged following an investigation into an alleged armed robbery in Bathurst earlier this month.
Three people - one armed with a knife - are alleged to have entered a business on William Street at about 4.45pm on Friday, June 2, 2023 and to have assaulted an employee and stolen cash.
It is alleged they fled the scene a short time later in a vehicle.
Officers attached to Chifley Police District attended and started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Following inquiries, officers attended a home on White Street, Bathurst at about 7.30pm on Saturday, June 3 to speak with a man before he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
The 30-year-old was charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon and contravene a prohibition/restriction in AVO.
He was refused bail and appeared at Dubbo Local Court on Sunday, June 4, 2023, where he was formerly refused bail to reappear at Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.
About 5.45pm on Monday, June 5, a 14-year-old boy attended Bathurst Police Station, where he was arrested and charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon.
The boy was refused bail and appeared at a children's court on Tuesday, June 6, where he was given conditional bail to appear at the same court on Wednesday, July 12.
Following further inquiries, officers attended a home in Bathurst at about 10.10am on Tuesday, June 20 and arrested a 14-year-old boy.
He was charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon and was refused bail to appear at a children's court on Wednesday, June 21.
