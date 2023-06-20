Tennis Talk | Veterans steer Team Pilsener to victory

VETERAN campaigners Frank Buckley and Graeme Stapleton have both turned back the clock with some champagne tennis.
With the crowd cheering for more, Buckley and Stapleton steered Team Pilsener to a memorable victory over the out of form Imperial Stout outfit 10 sets to two in last Saturday's round seven of the autumn competition.
Captain Curtis James Booth had a smile on his face as wide as the face on Lunar Parkm, describing their performance as an inspirational one.
"Buckley and Stapleton showed the crowd that age is immaterial with a command performance of crafty tennis which was the highlight of the day's play," Booth said.
Buckley and Markwick combined well in there 6-3, 6-3 sets win showing that they are not to be underestimated in their future matches.
Stapleton and Honeyman were always in control in there 6-1, 6-2 sets wins.
Seven-time grand final winner Slugger John Bullock believes Stapleton and Buckley's respective four sets win performance was the turning point in Team Pilsener's win.
"I keep telling everyone that it's not the tall poppy players that win a match for a side it is the whole team's performance to win matches not just individual players," he said.
"In my experience playing in competition over the years, it's been the bottom half of the team that have pulled the side to victory, what does that say."
Jason Honeyman was another star player for Team Pilsener winning all of his four sets 6-1, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.
Honeyman, an experienced campaigner, will be the danger player come finals time and has sent out a sound warning to the tall poppy players that he is not to be underestimated.
Captain Booth too was in fine form for the winning side winning three sets 6-2, 6-2, 6-4.
In form player Jason Molkentin again proved troublesome for his opponents in his 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 sets wins.
No match results were available for the second match.
Well folks until next week it's Slugger signing off.
