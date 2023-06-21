EMERGENCY services including police, paramedics and Fire and Rescue NSW were called to a two-car crash near the intersection of Durham and Stewart streets on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said a call came in just before 9am saying two cars had collided east of the intersection.
One of the cars was a large SUV and the other a mid-size SUV.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
While two ambulance units attended, no-one required transport to hospital.
The collision affected traffic movements in the area, with one eastbound lane of Durham Street partially closed while fire crews cleaned up debris from the crash.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.