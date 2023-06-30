Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Cody Cocorelis convicted in Bathurst Court for driving without supervisor

By Court Reporter
Updated June 30 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A STINT behind the wheel while unsupervised has cost a learner driver over one thousand dollars in fines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.