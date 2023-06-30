A STINT behind the wheel while unsupervised has cost a learner driver over one thousand dollars in fines.
Cody Cocorelis, 18, of Boyd Street, Kelso was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court for driving unsupervised and not displaying 'L' plates on a vehicle.
Police were doing patrols of the Bonnor Street area in Kelso just after 9pm on May 30, 2023 when they saw a black Nissan Navara heading towards Boyd Street, court documents note.
After following the vehicle - driven by Cocorelis - onto Morang Avenue, police activated their warning lights and signalled Cocorelis to stop.
The court heard Cocorelis was asked for his licence when he said to police "I'll be straight with you, I am on my learners".
Cocorelis told police the reason for driving without a supervisor was because he wanted to go for a drive to "clear his head".
Magistrate D Pearce found the charges proven in Cocorelis' absence on June 14 before he fined him $1300.
