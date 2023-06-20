Action from across the Bathurst bowling greens

By the Bowling Shark
The weather on Saturday was just about perfect for a game of bowls which was enjoyed by 33 players.
Things are also ramping up for the Grade Four pennants team who will travel to Tamworth on June 29 to play in the state play-offs. Good luck to the team.
This is how the week rolled:
Rink two: Bob Charlton, Ian Warren and Ron McGarry looked set for a big win against Bob Smith, Keith Pender and Tim Pickstone with a lead of 16-4 by the twelfth end. Team Pickstone picked up the pace on the 17th onwards but just fell short to go down 18-19.
Rink three: Peter Ryan and Allan Clark never looked comfortable in their match against Jim Clark and Noel Witney who were 9-0 up by the sixth end. Team Witney won the last seven ends of play to win the match 26-14.
Rink four: Bryce Peard, Jake Shurmer and Hugh Brennan were going head to head for the first nine ends of play against Bill Dawson, Dick Graham and Max Elms. From there Team Brennan fell in a heap and allowed Team Elms to take control and win the match 25-7.
Rink five: Bill Mackie (swing bowler), Mick Foxall and Greg Hallett absolutely demolished the opposition of Bill Mackie, Robert Raithby and Darryl Shurmer. Team Hallett was out to a 19-6 lead by the thirteenth and continued to dominate to the end, winning the match 32-9.
Rink six: Robert Thompson, Kevin Dwyer and Peter Drew were in trouble early against Daryl Howard, Ron Hogan and Brian Hope. Team Hope were out to a 15-4 lead by the twelfth and carried the lead to the end of the match, winning 21-11.
Rink seven: Paul Jenkins and Mick Bourke were 11-all after twelve ends of play against Terry Chifley and John Bosson. The scores were level again on the sixteenth (14-all) with Team Bosson taking control from there to win the match 23-19.
Rink two: Val Zylstra and Mel Parker fell short against Graham Scott and Pauline Clark who had to pull out all the stops to gain control of the match. Team Clark fought back to level the match on the thirteenth (14-all) and then won four of the last five ends to win 23-15.
Rink three: Liz Draper and Allan Clark were comfortable out in front against Maureen Taylor and Betsy Thornberry. Team Clark opened the match with a five point end and held the lead from start to finish to win the match 25-16.
Rink four: Sue Murray and Robyn Adams dominated their match against Gayle Howard and Sally Colebatch. Team Adams were out to a 15-2 lead by the eleventh end and carried the lead to the end of the match, winning 26-7.
Rink two: Mick Sewell and Paul Galvin had to play catchup against Trevor Sharpham and Laci Koszta who were up 8-2 by the sixth end. Both teams shared the lead throughout the match and after 21 ends of play could not be separated with the match ending in a draw 20-all.
Rink three: Hugh Brennan and Mick McDonald were clinical against Allan Clark and Paul Francis. Team McDonald were up 9-0 by the fourth and then Team Francis started to gain some momentum but Team McDonald held them out for the last six ends to win the match 34-17.
Rink four: John Mackie, Greg Hallett and Garry Cameron were 10 all after eleven ends of play against Kevin Dwyer, Peter Zylstra and Ron McGarry. In the space of five ends Team McGarry doubled the score and was leading 20-10. Team McGarry went on to win 22-17.
Rink five: Terry Clark, Peter Phegan and Andrew Moffatt were 7 all after eight ends of play against Paul Drew, Jim Clark and Peter Drew. Team Moffatt fell behind to be 14-20 down by the 18th. Team Moffatt went on to win the last three ends to win the match 23-20.
Rink six: Bill Dawson, Darryl Shurmer and Terry Burke opened the scoring in their match against Robert Thompson, Peter Ryan and Terry James. Team James soon took over the match and held the lead from the second end to the last to win the match 22-16.
Rink seven: Peter Martin, Ron Hogan and Noel Witney dominated the opposition of Robert Raithby, Bill Mackie and Max Elms. Team Witney were out to a 14-5 lead by the thirteenth and carried on with the match domination to win 23-7.
This wraps up another great week at the Majellan and what a week. So, until next week be kind to each other, see you on the green and stay frosty.
With winter weather upon us, not so many members turned out to play this week.
It was quite cold, and many members found it hard to come to grips with the conditions. We welcomed two new members, Mick and Janice Hope from the U3A Learn to Play Lawn Bowls classes. Visitors Rick and Bronny Bradley stopped in for a game on their way home to Brisbane after visiting Victoria.
Game one, rink three: Noel Whitney was made skip after being rumbled as a burglar last week. His partner Jack Smith helped him to a win over Alby Homer and Joe Young. It was a close game with the lead alternating up to the fifteenth end when the score was 17-11 in favour of Alby and Joe. Noel and Jack took all before them thereafter, to win with the score on 24-17.
Game two, rink four: Denis Oxley, Rob Keady and Janice Hope beat Garry Hotham. Pam Warren and Mick Hope with a score of 20-15. Garry's team were leading 10-5 after five when Denis' team inched ahead on 12-10. Garry's side re-took the lead after the fourteenth end, but they scored no more. Denis and crew won the final four ends to win on 20-15.
Game three, rink five: Peter Drew, Rick Bradley and Phill Murray won easily against the team of Ray Noonan, Bronny Bradley and Paul Rodenhuis with the game ending on 26-11. Shorty's team had a very lean run, scoring two in the second end. It wasn't until the fifteenth end that they scored again, a three to bring the score to 23-5. They played better in the last six ends, winning four.
A lovely warm sunny afternoon greeted players after a frosty minus four morning.
Game one, rink three: Ray Noonan and Trevor Kellock beat Alby Homer and Jack Smith with the score of 26-13. Shorty and Trevor were well in front after the eighth end, sitting on the score of 12-2. The lead stretched out further to be 20-6 after thirteen ends. Alby and Jack added seven shots in the next four ends but nothing else. Shorth and Trevor took the last four ends for the win.
Game two, rink four: Norm Hayes and Phill Murray defeated Joe Young and John McDonagh 22-14. Joe and John led on 10-9 after eleven ends but were overtaken by Norm and Phill who kept the lead to the end.
Game three, rink five: Denis Oxley, Anthony Morrissey and Nev Townsend beat Garry Hotham, Ian Schofield and Paul Rodenhuis with the score of 18-12 after eighteen ends. Garry and his crew were all-square on 5-all after five ends, then led 10-5 after nine. From there, Denis, Anthony and Nev were in control dropping only one end on their way to victory.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.