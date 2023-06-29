A CRUISE around Mount Panorama ahead of a national event has resulted in even more time off the road for a suspended driver.
Peter Chronis, 55, of Corkery Crescent, Allambie Heights will be without a licence for six months after he was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court.
He was found guilty by Magistrate D Pearce of driving with a suspended licence.
Court documents reveal Chronis was behind the wheel of a silver Ford Falcon XB heading along Conrod Straight at Mount Panorama about 10.45am on May 19, 2023 when he was stopped by police.
After he was asked for his driver's licence, he said to officers "I don't have it sir, I'm disqualified".
A police check revealed his licence had been suspended from December 22, 2023 until November 21, 2023 for demerit point loss.
"Oh, is this a road? I thought they had closed the track off for us," Chronis said to police in reference to the Ford FT Nationals.
Police also issued a number of major defect notices after they discovered there were multiple standard compliance issues with the vehicle.
With Chronis absent from proceedings, Mr Pearce relied on documents tendered by police to find him guilty of the charge.
In addition to the disqualification period, Chronis was fined $800.
