THE iconic Australian television program Better Homes and Gardens features the finest of the country's offerings, and on Friday, June 23, one of Bathurst's best will be presented on the program.
Cast and crew of the popular TV show made their way to the area in May to attend the Royal Bathurst Show, and while in town, they made a stop at 3 Veg Farm - a chemical free farm that lies within an industrial area in the heart of Bathurst.
Surrounded by buildings and manufacturing plants, it's hard not to become immersed in the tranquillity of the sanctuary that Ms Hale has created.
This was exactly what Better Homes was looking for, so they contacted owner Cathie Hale a few weeks before their trip to Bathurst, and organised to stop by.
While the team were visiting the farm, they spent the day filming around the grounds, and presenter Fast Ed also hosted a cooking segment.
"They spent a whole day out here. We just walked and talked through the garden a little bit, and what I'm trying to do here, and then we picked some vegetables and he [Fast Ed] came back and cooked them," Ms Hale said.
At 3 Veg Farm, Ms Hale grows a variety of seasonal vegetables.
As the episode was filmed during one of Bathurst's cooler months, this meant there were only a few vegetables to work with for the cooking portion of the day, but Fast Ed made the most of what was on offer.
"He made a chutney with kale and fennel and coriander from the garden, which you would never think of, and then he was going to serve that the next day at the Bathurst Show for the farmers," Ms Hale said.
She was also gifted a jar of the chutney to keep for herself.
"It was delicious. It was quite vinegary and nice with toast and cheese," she said.
Though Ms Hale said filming the episode gave her a real buzz, she had originally planned to watch it from the comfort of her little cottage.
But after speaking with the producer of Better Homes, she was encouraged to make an event out of it.
"I've organised a watch party at Reckless Brewing, so there'll be thirty or forty people coming to watch it with me," Ms Hale said.
While the team were at 3 Veg, they filmed some drone footage, so Ms Hale will have the opportunity to see the oasis she is building from a whole new perspective.
"I love seeing the development of it, and I like seeing it in the context of the wider Bathurst, so the drone does that and you can see where I am sort of next to the train line in the industrial belt, and then you can see the mountains in the distance," she said.
Ms Hale encouraged anyone who was interested in what her farm has to offer, to visit her website, and sign up for a vegetable growing workshop.
Online sales are available through the website, and she also does a few wholefood sales, attends the farmers market and has farm gate sales so that people can go in and buy straight from the property.
