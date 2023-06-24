TUCKED away in corners of our region are some surprising and very special creatures. I think of the spotted quoll, powerful owl and the purple copper butterfly.
Among them is the unique and thoroughly charming gang-gang cockatoo. With the male's outrageous red head and its creaky gate call, many find it endearing.
It is a small cockatoo, about the size of a galah. Mountain forests are their breeding place, including at higher altitude to the east of Bathurst.
During other parts of the year it moves to nearby food sources. Just now, they will be eating mainly gum nuts and flowers, and also seed pods and exotic berries.
All cockatoo bills look similar, but they don't function the same. There are two kinds: that of galahs and corellas, which have a multifunctional bill that can pick up seeds and shell and manipulate them within their mouth.
Gang-gangs and black cockatoos don't have as much movement in their lower jaw, and they need to use a foot to help them to eat.
Citizen science sightings give a very worrying 70 per cent decline over 30 years. Loss of habitat, nesting hollow competition, increased predation by brush-tailed possums and climate change are thought to be behind this.
To breed, gang-gang cockatoos need a hollow that suits them. Those huge fires of 2019-20 took out 30 per cent of their habitat, as well as killing many birds, and it is now listed in the endangered category - which means it is at high risk of extinction.
Sadly, there's a shortage of hollows for native creatures. Of course, bats, native marsupials, insects and mammals also need hollows - to raise their families, as refuge from predators and for a safe place to roost.
Hollows take decades, even up to a hundred years, to develop. Designing, making and placing supplementary hollows is still not a certain aid.
It is now understood that the gang-gang likes to breed in loose colonies. They look out for each other: adults have been seen to shoo away an intruder at another gang-gang's hollow.
This underlines the importance of keeping our older native forests intact.
This bird needs our help. It is do-able to conserve it. Landholders seeking out suitable species and planting them strategically and, most importantly, putting an extremely high value on existing and developing hollows will certainly help.
