TWO drugs, a leadfoot and a bid to get away from police.
Those were the factors that contributed to a driving with drug conviction for Andrew James Boye, 38, who appeared before Bathurst Local Court from prison to plead guilty to the charge.
Police from the Bathurst Highway Patrol were travelling east on Rocket Street about 7pm on January 3, 2023 when they saw Boye behind the wheel of a silver Mercedes, court papers said.
Boye took a sharp left turn onto Seymour Street, at which point police decided to follow.
As police turned into Seymour Street, they noticed Boye had made his way up the road quick enough to reach an intersection.
A pursuit was called as Boye turned into Brilliant Street before he briefly slowed for a stop sign at Havannah Street.
Police lost sight of Boye on Lewins Street before they were told his vehicle had been parked on Vine Street in South Bathurst.
The court heard it was shortly after they found his vehicle that Boye was spotted running through an easement close to where the vehicle had been left.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he tested positive to driving with methamphetamine and cannabis in his system.
A second positive reading for the drugs was confirmed, as was a forensic analysis of Boye's sample.
Legal Aid solicitor Matthew Tedeschi told the court on June 14 that his client had been sentenced to jail until December 2023 for a police pursuit.
Magistrate D Pearce then mentioned that Boye had "numerous" driving with drug offences on his criminal record, before a $500 fine was issued.
Boye's licence will also be disqualified for six months upon his release from prison.
