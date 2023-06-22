Western Advocate
Bathurst Farmers' Market to be held at Bathurst Showground

June 22 2023 - 11:00am
Honey products and olive oil on the menu as the farmers' market returns
BATHURST Honey Bee, Molly's Grove Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Bianca's Kitchen will all be there when the Bathurst Farmers' Market is held this Saturday.

