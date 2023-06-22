Honey products and olive oil on the menu as the farmers' market returns

BATHURST Honey Bee, Molly's Grove Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Bianca's Kitchen will all be there when the Bathurst Farmers' Market is held this Saturday.
A fixture on the fourth Saturday of each month at the historic showground, the market is known for its fresh regional produce and character-filled location.
Entry is by gold coin donation.
The market will be held from 8am to noon this Saturday, June 24.
Those who want to make a weekend of it will be able to double up and attend the Tarana market the next day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.