Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

I would like to flag my concerns with the choice of image | Letter

By Juanita Kwok
June 22 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
I would like to flag my concerns with the choice of image
I would like to flag my concerns with the choice of image

I BELIEVE the Western Advocate's choice of image (Aboriginal flag on one side and Australian flag on the other) for the readers' survey on the referendum sends a message of division.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.