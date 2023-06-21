I would like to flag my concerns with the choice of image

I BELIEVE the Western Advocate's choice of image (Aboriginal flag on one side and Australian flag on the other) for the readers' survey on the referendum sends a message of division.
The referendum is not an us vs them matter.
It is a matter for all Australians to say yes or no to the proposal that the wording of the Constitution be altered to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
