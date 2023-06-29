Western Advocate
Steven Shane Ellery in Bathurst Court for driving while suspended

By Court Reporter
Updated June 29 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 4:00pm
Bathurst Courthouse, where Steven Shane Ellery was sentenced. Picture by James Arrow
A REPEAT driving offender left a courtroom with little sympathy from a magistrate, after he struggled to accept the 50-year-old's explanation.

