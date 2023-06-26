THERE'S an art to setting up the art at Bathurst's Keppel Street gallery.
That's according to Alex Pedley, who says some of those who arrive to enjoy a brand-new exhibition might be surprised to know the extent of the efforts that preceded it.
"It's really Wizard Of Oz stuff - the stuff that happens behind the curtains," she says of the logistics of removing an exhibition and installing a new one.
"And it's really magic."
Ms Pedley, the acting director of Bathurst Regional Art Gallery, is enjoying a front-row seat to that magic as the new exhibition West Of Central prepares for its July 1 opening.
"We've got a truckload of sand arriving on Monday [today, Monday, June 26]," she said last week of just one of the elements that will make up the installation process.
"That will be backed into our loading dock and ferried, wheelbarrow by wheelbarrow, because, at the same time as being a construction site [in the gallery], we also have fine objects that can't be damaged.
"This space, within the gallery, gets roped off as a work site, but it's also a site where extreme care and extremely considered actions have to be taken so that damage doesn't occur to beautifully framed works that are sitting exposed on the floor right now."
In the next room when the Western Advocate visited, a scissor lift was installing a ceiling scaffold.
Elsewhere, mural artist Maddison Gibbs was preparing to create a painting on a gallery wall that will exist only for the duration of the exhibition.
"It's a work which will disappear once the exhibition's over. We will paint over it and it will disappear, never to be seen again," Ms Pedley said.
"So all that effort, all that time, it goes into something which isn't meant to last - which is kind of beautiful.
"Why do it at all? Well, it's a great question, and yet we do it over and over again. All of this [a new exhibition] is temporary."
Ms Pedley said the changeover from exhibition to exhibition transforms the gallery in more ways than one.
"You build up for months and months to this moment and then it happens all very, very quickly.
"And there are a lot of skills; a lot of skills that are invisible to the audience and to the public, I think: carpentry, electrical, engineering, project management."
It's a big behind-the-scenes operation, she said, that brings together a number of people and a number of talents to "produce the magic of art".
"I think we very easily come into an exhibition and go, oh, I could do that or, oh, I don't know what that's about," Ms Pedley said.
"But if you think less about what's it about and [more] about how it's made, that could be a really interesting approach to entry to an exhibition.
"Just look at how it might be made and get a slight glimpse into both the magic and frenzy that is install periods and exhibition changeovers.
"You should see when our works get delivered and the 12-and-a-half metre trucks that have to reverse-park into our working dock as just an example of the scale of some of the objects and distances that works travel to be here in Bathurst and at BRAG and you kind of get a sense there of how big the operation is."
An interesting aspect of the installation process, Ms Pedley said, is that a number of those who do the installation work are themselves artists.
"Everyone's wearing multiple hats in the arts, usually. And everyone's a jack or a jill of all.
"And so that is, I think, one of the special parts of what makes the arts as an industry really quite close."
Bathurst Regional Art Gallery closed for this latest changeover period on Tuesday, June 13 and will open again on Friday, June 30.
West of Central - described as celebrating artists "who choose to live and work regionally, resituating and recentering regional experiences" - will run from July 1 to August 27.
A free artist panel discussion will be held on Saturday, July 1 from 11am (RSVP essential).
