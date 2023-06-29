Western Advocate
Timothy Clifford McKellar in Bathurst Court for intimidation

By Court Reporter
Updated June 30 2023 - 8:01am, first published 8:00am
A person using a mobile phone. File picture
A MAN who threatened to have a woman bashed for insulting someone he knew has front courted for his "disgusting" behaviour.

