A MAN who threatened to have a woman bashed for insulting someone he knew has front courted for his "disgusting" behaviour.
Timothy Clifford McKellar, 38, of Moresby Way, Bathurst was convicted in Bathurst Local Court on June 14, 2023 of intimidation.
McKellar and the victim were at a birthday party at the Knickerbocker Hotel in William Street on the evening of March 25, 2023 where the woman was overheard talking about someone, court documents said.
"I can't believe they are so skinny after three kids, I wish I could do that," the victim said in reference to a woman as she walked by.
It was around 1am when someone known to McKellar went up to the victim and asked what she had said.
A miscommunication was corrected before they separated.
As the victim was walking home, she sent McKellar a message saying the woman was a "crazy (expletive)" and that it "would work in your [McKellar's] favour to keep her away from me".
The woman then walked to the Oxford Hotel, where she got a video message from McKellar.
"You started this on your own ... (expletive) you you tip rat (expletive). You wanna start (expletive), we'll (expletive) start (expletive)," he said.
McKellar sent another video to the woman after she replied and said "I'll send (expletive) around to flog the (expletive) outta ya".
The court heard the victim then answered a call from McKellar and sat the phone on a table inside the Oxford. She did not speak.
"Check mate ... You're at the Ox aint ya, yep, I'm gonna have you flogged you (expletive) fat piece of (expletive)," McKellar sent in another video message.
"You're gonna learn your place in life ... You should just go (expletive) hang yourself."
The victim went to Bathurst Police Station to report the matter.
Police said they went to McKellar's home on Moresby Way in Bathurst about 5pm on April 11 and asked about the incident.
McKellar said he sent the videos but had no intention of following through with the threats.
Solicitor Patrick Coestee told the court the situation arose out of a misunderstanding, which was fueled by "out of hand" alcohol consumption.
Mr Coestee also mentioned McKellar had taken steps towards stopping his alcohol use.
"It wasn't planned, it was a spur of the moment. He was provoked and felt the need to protect [a person]," Mr Coestee said.
"He recognises the seriousness of what brought him before the court, which has made a deep impression on him."
In response, Magistrate D Pearce said the words used by McKellar in the videos were "disgusting".
"Alcohol is often given to court as a reason, but it's not an excuse," Mr Pearce added.
McKellar was convicted and fined $500.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.