COMMUNITY broadcasting has long provided a pathway for people who wish to enter the media industry.
At 2MCE, as part of Charles Sturt University, we provide training and practical experience to facilitate that journey.
We were proud to hear that one of our third-year Bachelor of Communication students and community radio broadcasters, Sophie Watson, was awarded the WIN News Broadcast Scholarship at the Walkley Foundation's Mid Year Celebration last week.
The Walkley Mid Year Celebration is separate to the better-known Walkley Awards, presenting and administering a suite of awards to recognise work across a range of media sectors.
Scholarships, fellowships and grants are presented to journalists at different stages of their careers.
The WIN News Broadcast Scholarship will give Sophie hands-on experience working with journalists and camera operators in capturing stories out in the community over a 12-week period.
She will also have the opportunity to produce reports that will be broadcast in the nightly news.
She will spend six weeks in the Wollongong office and another six weeks in a regional centre in either NSW, Queensland or Tasmania.
Sophie aspires to work in television news, but like many, made her start in radio by producing and presenting programs at 2MCE and as a cadet journalist at National Radio News, producing hourly bulletins for community radio stations around the country.
She has also worked at local commercial radio station 2BS as a producer.
Radio gives journalists the experience of producing news at a fast pace and is a great place to start learning their craft by focusing on sound and writing for the ear.
Congratulations Sophie.
