A new motel is planned for construction at the site of a historic shop in the heart of Orange.
The two-story "warehouse" design is set to be built at 16 McNamara Street.
Sewing shop Get Stitched Up currently occupies the block. The historic faade will be retained.
Plans lodged with Orange City Council show the hotel will comprise eight serviced units. Six will have one-bedroom and two will have two-bedrooms.
New shrubs and small trees will "assist visual appeal," according to the document.
Eight parking spaces and a visitors bay will be constructed.
"[This] focuses on the provision of good design principles to achieve good visual character, streetscape, some open space, solar access, privacy, and visual amenity," the application says.
The plans are on public exhibition for comment until Thursday, 29 June 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.