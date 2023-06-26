A SOUTH Bathurst railway street cottage and an historic gem at Tarana have earned their respective owners an award.
The families who own the two properties were presented with the Annual Central West Heritage Award at a morning tea held recently.
It was a joint recognition because the Central West Heritage Committee "found it difficult to distinguish between the two", committee member Lee Steele said.
Curraweana at 75 Bant Street, Ms Steele said, was renovated by Geraldine and Jim Sealey.
"The house, believed to have been transported as a kit home to Bathurst in around 1883 for a railway employee, was barely habitable, and the creepers were taking over, both inside and outside," she said.
"The house has now been saved, and after considerable work, is a comfortable cottage once again and has maintained the early railway streetscape."
Turonville on Carlwood Road near Tarana, Ms Steele said, was also in danger of demolition.
"The land was first granted to James Whalan in 1855, the first European settler to discover Jenolan Caves, in 1841," she said.
"A small worker's cottage was built on the land, and each successive owner, being the Collins, O'Brien and Thornton families, added to the house over the years.
"Turonville is still owned by members of the Thornton family, seven generations later."
Ms Steele said Michael and Jo Fletcher recently returned from 20 years living in Darwin to restore the cottage.
"They firstly had to remove all unsympathetic additions, at which time they found that the original four-roomed cottage was salvageable and has been incorporated into an extensive, modern home suitable for today's family," she said.
"Every piece of material from the original house that could be saved has been repurposed into the new house, and a small museum of artefacts found on the site, together with the house's history, has been created.
"The committee of the Central West Heritage Award congratulate Geraldine and Jim Sealey, and Michael and Jo Fletcher, on the work done to these properties to preserve the built history of Bathurst and district."
Each family was awarded $1000 and presented with a certificate.
Two homes in Morrisset Street received the Central West Heritage Award in 2021.
