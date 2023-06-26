Western Advocate
Our History

Bant Street and Tarana properties joint winners of Annual Central West Heritage Award

Updated June 26 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 6:00pm
Jim and Geraldine Sealey and Jo and Michael Fletcher receiving awards from members of the Central West Heritage Committee, Chris Stewart and Robin White. Other members of the committee are Maureen Pike, Ingrid Pearson, Dianne Barnes, Lee and Richard Steele, who say they welcome nominations for next year's award.
A SOUTH Bathurst railway street cottage and an historic gem at Tarana have earned their respective owners an award.

Local News

