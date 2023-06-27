Western Advocate
Home/News/Council
Council

Bathurst mayor and councillors receive a pay rise for 2023-24 year

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated June 27 2023 - 1:16pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Regional councillors in the chamber at the June 21, 2023 meeting.
Bathurst Regional councillors in the chamber at the June 21, 2023 meeting.

COUNCILLORS have accepted a pay increase as the budget deliberations for the 2023-24 financial year come to an end.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.