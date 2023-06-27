COUNCILLORS have accepted a pay increase as the budget deliberations for the 2023-24 financial year come to an end.
Bathurst Regional Council adopted its budget for the new financial year at its June 21, 2023 ordinary meeting.
As part of the deliberations, councillors had the opportunity to accept a pay rise after the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal set a 3 per cent per annum increase in the minimum and maximum fees applicable.
However, Bathurst councillors' remuneration will increase by more than that after they declined a pay increase for the 2022-23 financial year.
Councillors will now receive $26,070 per year, up from $24,810, while the mayor will receive a further $64,390 on top of that amount, which is an increase of $3110.
This means Bathurst council will need to pay an extra $14,450 to cover councillor remuneration for the next financial year compared to the previous.
Councillor Ian North had hoped that the pay rise would be rejected again, due to the tough financial constraints the council is under, but he was unsuccessful.
For at least one councillor, the decision to increase the remuneration was about the future of representation on council.
Cr Marg Hogan attended an Australian and Local Government Women's Association conference in Forbes recently, where she heard Australian National University associate professor Tanya Jakimow present a paper.
The presentation was all about achieving gender equity and diversity in local government, and this guided her decision making with regards to remuneration for Bathurst councillors.
"One of the key recommendations within that [paper] was to increase councillor remuneration, because the reality is low councillor remuneration makes becoming a councillor not financially viable for some, particularly younger women," Cr Hogan said.
She said the amount of money councillors are paid is still not enough given the workload, which is often the equivalent of a full-time job, however, any increase moves local government in the direction of being financially viable for more people.
"If we want a truly diverse council, we need to do what we can to attract other people," Cr Hogan said.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
