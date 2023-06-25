Western Advocate
Home/News/Council
Council

Winners and losers following amendments to Bathurst council's 2023-24 budget

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
June 26 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hereford Street where it intersects with Gilmour Street, the Adventure Playground (top right) and Carrington Park (bottom right). Pictures file
Hereford Street where it intersects with Gilmour Street, the Adventure Playground (top right) and Carrington Park (bottom right). Pictures file

SOME last-minute amendments were made to Bathurst Regional Council's budget for the 2023-24 financial year ahead of its adoption, with borrowing capacity a concern for some councillors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.