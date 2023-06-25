SOME last-minute amendments were made to Bathurst Regional Council's budget for the 2023-24 financial year ahead of its adoption, with borrowing capacity a concern for some councillors.
Following public exhibition of the draft budget throughout May, councillors were asked to review submissions from the community and make amendments to the budget as they deemed necessary.
Most of the submissions were just noted, with no changes made as per the recommendations of senior council staff.
Councillors went against the advice and amended the budget for a handful of submissions.
One of the areas of concern was the council's borrowing capacity, which has almost reached the limit.
Conscious of this, councillor Ian North made two submissions seeking to defer specific budget items, the delivery of which would rely on loan funds.
The purpose of deferring those projects was to ensure that council could still take out loans if other projects became viable or necessary in the 2023-24 financial year.
"These two commitments, a bit over $6.5 million, will put us on our borrowing limits," Cr North said.
"... We are that close to being on the limit; we cannot borrow any more. We need to look at some of the potential loan funding."
Councillors generally supported his stance.
As a result, stage two of the Adventure Playground and its associated $3 million loan will be deferred by 12 months to the 2024-25 financial year, as will the Carrington Park grandstand project and its associated $3.25 million loan.
Both loans were planned to be drawn down in June, 2024, but this is now set to occur in June, 2025.
By delaying these loans, there would be combined savings of almost $900,000 in the 2024-25 financial year.
Delaying the Adventure Playground project tied in with another submission, from Cr Kirralee Burke, who would have preferred to see a pump track developed before investing further in well-established parks.
As a result of her submission, council resolved to investigate the development of a pump track at River Road, including possible concept design and costing estimates.
Another amendment to the budget came in the form of funding for upgrades to the Hereford Street road corridor.
Deputy mayor Ben Fry and Cr Andrew Smith had sought for $3 million to be allocated from the Section 7.11 fund to contribute to the signalisation of the intersection of Hereford Street, Gilmour Street and Marsden Lane.
They argued it would not only make funding available for works, but the money could be used to leverage funding from the state or federal government to complete the upgrade.
"We need to show we've got skin in the game," Cr Fry said.
Although they were successful in getting the $3 million allocation, there was push-back from Cr Aubin, who said there was no benefit allocating the money now when a contractor hasn't been chosen and there's no detailed design available for the intersection.
"We're looking at probably about a 12-month term there until the actual detailed design is with us, so why do we need $3 million now taken out of Section 7.11 when we've got all these projects waiting to be funded?" he said.
"Some of these [roadworks] projects could just become shovel-ready and we've got no funding there to do them, but we've got $3 million sitting in the budget for more than 12 months waiting for a detailed design on this intersection waiting to come to fruition."
Council is expected to consider tenders for the intersection of Hereford Street, Gilmour Street and Marsden Lane in August, 2023.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
