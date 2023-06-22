TEMPERS boiled over at times in the Astley Cup rugby league fixture in Bathurst on Thursday, but it was Orange High School that won a gruelling contest.
Orange claimed a 24-16 win over Bathurst High Campus at Carrington Park, the first win for the Hornets in the tie between the two schools, after a Bathurst basketball win and a draw in the netball earlier in the day.
Starting prop Finn Taylor was one of Orange's best on the day, making valuable metres and even scoring one of his team's five tries, saying it was a special feeling to be a part of the eight-point win.
"Winning that really means a lot," he said.
"Being in year 12, it's our last game and it really means so much to win that.
"[Bathurst] were so hard to put away. It was mental. It was really tough game, really well played by everyone.
"It was super close right to the end."
Bathurst opened the scoring first when Declan Hodges scored out wide from dummy half within the first 10 minutes, the try coming after a bursting run from fullback Sebastian Klein.
Tempers soon boiled over, however, when Bathurst's Regan Stait came in late on an Orange kicker.
Both teams swarmed in on each other - one of a number of scuffles throughout the game - but once the referee had control of the situation, Stait was sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes, alongside Orange's Angus Thompson, for his involvement in the incident.
Orange would level the scores when Billy Morgan touched down out wide and the visitors soon had the lead when Lucian Jordan-Smith scored out wide too.
The referee ruled that Jordan-Smith had been tackled before he had the ball and awarded a possible eight-point try.
Hayden Buesnel was unable to convert from out wide, but he made no mistake when he had his second shot in front.
When Taylor scored, just before the break, he had Orange up 14-4.
Anthony Driver pulled one back for Bathurst not long after the break and with Klein's conversion, the score was only 14-10 in Orange's favour.
Brodie Tarleton's try 13 minutes into the second half took the visitors out to an 18-10 lead, but Bathurst just wouldn't go away and Ryan Morrissey scored, with Orange only leading by two after a successful conversion.
Ben Meaghan scored the game's last try for Orange 13 minutes from full-time.
The win for Orange also meant a lot for the overall Astley Cup point score.
After a 64-49 loss in the basketball and a surprising 41-all draw in the netball, Orange went into the rugby league fixture 14 points down.
The 24-16 win gave Orange a six-point lead heading into the hockey.
"That win really meant a lot because we were behind in the points," Taylor said.
"Hopefully we can keep that lead come the end of Friday.
"If we let in a late try, it could be costly. It's only a matter of points so far."
