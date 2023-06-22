Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Orange High School defeats Bathurst High Campus 24-16 in gruelling Astley Cup contest

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated June 22 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tempers boil over in Orange High School's 24-16 win over Bathurst High Campus at Carrington Park Thursday afternoon. Picture by Bradley Jurd
Tempers boil over in Orange High School's 24-16 win over Bathurst High Campus at Carrington Park Thursday afternoon. Picture by Bradley Jurd

TEMPERS boiled over at times in the Astley Cup rugby league fixture in Bathurst on Thursday, but it was Orange High School that won a gruelling contest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.