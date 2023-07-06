A MAN caught driving on Vale Road at almost four times the legal alcohol limit had been taking a break at home while he waited for two sows to give birth, according to his solicitor.
Jared Steven Naylor, 38, of Negundo Place, Kelso, faced Bathurst Local Court on June 14, 2023, where he pleaded guilty to high-range drink-driving.
According to police documents before the court, Naylor was in the driver's seat of a blue Ford Falcon heading south on Vale Road at about 2.45am on May 1, 2023 when he caught the attention of police.
Naylor was pulled over and given an alcohol breath test.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station after he returned a positive result.
While in police custody, Naylor - who was unsteady, slow and slurred, had flushed cheeks and smelt of alcohol, according to police - gave a second positive reading of 0.192.
During sentencing, solicitor Shane Cunningham said his client had gone home from the farm before driving back to it some hours later.
"He had two sows due to give birth but he didn't have time to wait for the birth, so he went home, where he had dinner," Mr Cunningham said.
"There's no doubt he had a significant amount of alcohol while there."
But Naylor had since begun to speak with a drug and alcohol counsellor, Mr Cunningham said.
"People ought to be well aware it's [alcohol] a danger to the community ... getting into a vehicle puts innocent people at risk and serious accidents can occur," Magistrate D Pearce said.
"He knew he had to go back to the farm and yet he allowed himself to drink a significant amount of alcohol."
Naylor was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for six months.
Once he gets his licence back, Naylor must have an alcohol interlock device installed in his vehicle for two years.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
