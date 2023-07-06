Western Advocate
Jared Steven Naylor, 38, of Negundo Place, Kelso, in Bathurst Court for high-range drink-driving

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated July 6 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 12:30pm
Bathurst Courthouse. Picture by James Arrow.
A MAN caught driving on Vale Road at almost four times the legal alcohol limit had been taking a break at home while he waited for two sows to give birth, according to his solicitor.

