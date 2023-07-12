A BATHURST statue that has sparked controversy for the better part of a decade has found itself a topic of discussion in the recently published Monumental Disruptions.
The book, co-authored by Aboriginal scholar Bronwyn Carlson, discusses monuments across Australia, what they represent and how they affect the relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.
And the Kings Parade Evans Memorial statue in Bathurst made the cut.
"Every time you speak about monuments, it causes this polar situation where the only two options available are tear it down or keep it," Ms Carlson said.
"So we wanted to show that there are many more options than just those two ... and we gave examples of when communities came together to really make positive change.
"Unfortunately, Bathurst is not an example of that."
The statue, which commemorates explorer George Evans' discovery of the Bathurst plains, features him standing tall and an Aboriginal person kneeling at his feet.
The memorial has sparked controversy for many years.
In 2016, the Western Advocate reported that councillor Jess Jennings had called for a rethink on the Evans statue, adding his voice to the protests of local Wiradyuri elders who said the statue demeaned Indigenous people.
While interpretation signage has since been added around the Evans monument, Cr Jennings said his stance remains the same.
"The interpretation signage around the Evans monument was a reasonable start, but it doesn't reflect enough historical context of our local history," he said.
"Contemporary interpretations aren't easy when you're reflecting on a starting period that historians now refer to as 'The Bathurst War', which culminated in the proclamation of martial law against all Aboriginal people 'West of Mount York' as was declared by Governor Brisbane on the 14 August 1824.
"Our local story is also nationally significant history that's becoming increasingly understood, but there's a fair way to go because so many major historical events are still barely known about."
Ms Carlson said there are lots of monuments across Australia memorialising people because they were the first white person to stand on that land, but with nothing about the Aboriginal communities who lived for years and years in those areas before settlers arrived.
She said history needs to be told accurately.
"The book [Monumental Disruptions] is looking at the hypocrisy of some of this. It's also looking at making people think about: what are these commemorations?" she said.
"If there's not a commemoration to something, it doesn't mean that stuff's not taught, and it doesn't mean we can't remember.
"One of the big things we need to do in Australia is to really start telling the truth of our beginnings, because only then can a shared future going forward happen."
With August 14, 2024 marking 200 years since the proclamation of martial law against Wiradyuri people, Cr Jennings said part of the commemorations may include providing more context to the Evans statue.
"Bathurst council's Frontier Wars Working Party, that was set up in 2022, is working towards a range of community driven projects to properly and considerately commemorate the coming bicentennial of the proclamation of martial law that falls on 14 August 2024, including greater historical context around the Evans monument," he said.
