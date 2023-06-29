Bored? Then look to the boards at the Neighbourhood Centre

Interagency is an association of Bathurst community groups and services.
The end of term is fast approaching.
The Neighbourhood Centre (TNC) is giving young people the opportunity to connect, socialise and have some fun during the school holidays by providing a welcoming, safe place to come and play some board games.
We have a wide range of board games available, ranging from Top Gear, the ultimate car challenge, to Trivial Pursuit, Scrabble, Charades and many more.
It's easy to participate by giving the centre a call on 6332 4866 to book a time.
We are open Monday to Friday from 9am to 4.30pm and we would love to have you join us during the school holidays.
Young people are an essential part of vibrant communities.
The Neighbourhood Centre aims to help young people develop and thrive by providing access to recreational and social activities.
We have a Youth Volunteer group looking for new members. If you are interested, please contact us for further details.
Our organisation has a vision and passion to help all members of the community achieve a strong sense of community and belonging.
Young people in our community are welcome to approach us with ideas or activities they would like to develop and use TNC as their base.
Thinking ahead, next term we will be launching an exciting project giving youth the opportunity to create a story, choosing from a variety of platforms to produce it.
Keep a look out on our social media, Instagram and Facebook for further developments.
