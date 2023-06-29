THE four-legged guests received just as much attention as the two-legged guests at a recent function at the Neighbourhood Centre.
The occasion was the launch of new fact sheets produced by Bathurst Regional Council to give information on pet ownership in a variety of languages.
Dr James Hunter from Stewart Street Vets and councillor Graeme Hanger both spoke at the launch, but were occasionally interrupted by a growl or a bark from one of the dogs in attendance.
Cr Hanger said the fact sheets idea was a terrific initiative and paid particular tribute to council's long-term senior ranger Margie Gaal, who he said he had known for many a year.
Vet Dr Hunter, meanwhile, spoke about the many and varied benefits of pet ownership.
"With having a dog, there's improving your fitness and cardiovascular health, going out on walks," he said.
"There's a massive benefit for people's mental health as well. I see it all the time at work: someone getting a new pet, you just see their spirits lift.
"Also, especially having a dog, it's a great link to the community.
"Anyone who owns a dog will know that if you have a dog and you go out for a walk, it's so much easier to connect with people you don't know; it's a great talking point.
"Most people love animals and are really interested in your animal."
He said pet ownership also encourages responsibility for children.
For those interested in owning a pet, he recommended doing your research - "talk with the pound, talk with pet shops, with other pet owners, dog clubs, vets about what sort of pet you think might be right for you" - and choosing an animal that suits your life and lifestyle.
He said it was also important to think about what "responsible pet ownership" means.
"There are costs involved with looking after an animal properly," he said.
To that end, the new fact sheets produced by council provide information on microchipping and registration; desexing; vaccinations; worming; and off-leash areas in Bathurst.
The information is in the six most common languages other than English being spoken in Bathurst: Tamil, Nepalese, Simple Chinese, Tagalog, Arabic, and Indian-Hindi.
Council's community development team leader Bronwyn Starkey said the most common languages were identified with the help of the Neighbourhood Centre.
The fact sheets will be available from council's website, the Neighbourhood Centre, Bathurst veterinary clinics and the library.
