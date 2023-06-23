AFTER a year to forget in 2022, Willie Wright has re-found his love for rugby league.
Last year he was running around in Bathurst Panthers' reserve grade team, not enjoying his football, when he was contacted by St Pat's skipper Zac Merritt.
So in an attempt to get back into the game, Wright crossed the divide in the off-season and made the switch from Panthers, a team where he won back-to-back Group 10 first grade premierships in 2018 and 2019, to St Pat's.
And having already made it to the halfway point of the season with the blue side of Bathurst, he's feels more than at home at his new club.
"It's an unreal club," the St Pat's five-eight said.
"It's very family orientated, there's a great committee. Everything is just great about it. Everyone has just been unreal, I just love it here.
"I was just playing reserve grade with Panthers last year, one of my close mates Ben Gunn.
"Once Zac got wind of that, he was texting me and calling me, wanting me to come across.
"I sat down and had a good talk with my partner and we came to a decision that I wasn't enjoying my football and she said: 'You've still got something to give. Go and enjoy your footy with Pat's'."
Wright originally came to Bathurst from Walgett, but he's previously played in the Riverina and Canberra.
He's now currently enjoy some of his best form since 2019, when he started and won the Group 10 first grade final 9-8 against Mudgee Dragons.
And while he's playing well, Wright believes he still has more to give but he's thankful for the partnership he has formed with halfback Noah Griffiths.
"There's games where I can take a backward step and let Noah take control of everything," he said.
"If he needs me to take control, I'll take control but if I need him to take control, I'll tell him to take control.
"We just work well together but I still have a lot more to give."
This Sunday, Wright and his St Pat's teammates will welcome Parkes Spacemen to town for a round eight Peter McDonald Premiership match.
Parkes are one of the form teams in Group 11 at the moment, in fact they sit second in their conference just behind leaders Dubbo CYMS.
Wright believes a good performance against Parkes would be great for his team's run to the finals.
"We're a good chance against them," he said.
"Parkes are pretty good and got some good off-season buys, which is good for the comp actually.
"I noticed they gave Dubbo CYMS a little touch up, so they're pretty good.
"Don't worry, we'll come out all fired up for it. On our good day, we can pretty much match it up with the best teams."
Kick-off at the Jack Arrow Sporting Complex is from 2pm.
