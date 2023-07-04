SHE said she wouldn't give up on groundwater exploration, and that resolve has paid off.
Councillor Marg Hogan has been successful in getting funding allocated to the water security project through the budget deliberations on June 21, 2023.
Bathurst Regional Council has agreed to allocate $150,000 per year for four years from the 2024-25 financial year onward to explore groundwater opportunities, with physical exploration to commence in 2024-25 near the historic groundwater tunnel.
The money will come from council's water fund, and council staff are expected to provide a project costing in 2023-24.
Cr Hogan had attempted to secure funding for groundwater exploration through a notice of motion in May, 2023.
While councillors were interested in the idea of groundwater exploration, they had concerns about how it would be funded.
At the time, Cr Hogan was proposing the money, $165,000, be redirected to her project from an allocation to attract the Western Sydney Wanderers to Bathurst.
After her notice of motion failed, she had further discussions with councillors and council staff and decided to make a submission during the draft budget exhibition period in an effort to secure funding.
Cr Hogan was thrilled she had the support in the chamber to get the budget amended.
"I'm delighted to see groundwater formally on the agenda," she said.
"We will have another drought at some point and I have been keen to do what I can to try to give us another option."
She said a lot of work had gone into the submission and she thanked Norman Wise, whose research had informed her notice of motion and the budget submission.
"I greatly appreciate the other councillors who also saw the effort that had gone into the research on this and it's great to see [the submission] get up," Cr Hogan said.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
