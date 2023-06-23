SECOND UPDATE: Essential Energy explains what led to morning outage that hit big part of city

4PM UPDATE:
Essential Energy says a fault inside a substation led to this morning's power outage that affected thousands of homes in Bathurst's west and north-west.
It says its crews responded quickly to the "unplanned power outage".
"Electricity network protection equipment operated automatically after detecting a fault, switching power off to 7678 homes and businesses at 8.36am for safety," an Essential spokesperson said.
"On arrival, crews determined the fault occurred inside the Stewart Zone Substation.
"So that power could be restored quickly, the electricity network was reconfigured and, after ensuring it was safe to do so, power was progressively restored to all customers by 9.30am."
The Essential spokesperson said crews are continuing to investigate.
"Essential Energy thanks customers for their patience and understanding," the spokesperson said.
9.38am UPDATE:
Power has been reinstated to homes affected by an earlier power outage which covered areas of West Bathurst, Llanarth, Abercrombie, Windradyne and parts of the CBD.
Almost 8000 homes were affected by the outage, which occurred just before 9am on Friday.
EARLIER:
A power outage across suburbs in West Bathurst and through to the CBD is affecting almost 8000 homes.
Crews from Essential Energy are on-site trying to rectify the issue, although it is as-yet unknown how long it will take to fix the outage.
Power supplies to homes across West Bathurst, Llanarth, Windradyne, Abercrombie and homes along the highway and into the CBD were severed just before 9am on Friday morning.
The cause of the outage is unknown, with Essential Energy only able to confirm that 7678 homes were affected by the supply.
The energy supplier said field crews were on-site trying to fix the issue, but were unable to confirm a timeframe for restoration of power to the homes affected.
