Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Blowes Beat: Emus and Orange City to meet in derby clash

Tom Barber
Alexander Grant
Riley Krause
By Tom Barber, Alexander Grant, and Riley Krause
· Updated June 23 2023 - 4:20pm, first published June 22 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"This week, it's going to be a different story."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.