WHEN Tony Fisher played with the Orange Tigers for three seasons in the 80s he figured that would be likely be it for his time in Australian rules.
But nearly 25 years later he'd begin a journey with a new AFL Central West club that would lead to multiple premierships, as both a player and coach, and many amazing memories.
Fisher will celebrate his 150th game with the club this Saturday in their senior men's tier two fixture against his old club, the Tigers, on George Park 2.
In his 13 years with the Bathurst club Fisher racked up three straight premierships as the under 18s coach (2013 to '15) and three reserve grade titles on the field (2011, as co-captain, plus 2013 and '14).
But most importantly to him, he experienced much of that alongside his son Pat.
His son was the reason Fisher found himself back among the game in 2010, and he's loved the journey with his Bushrangers clubmates.
"When we moved to Bathurst Patrick started playing in the under 14s in 2009 and then in 2010s we were going to Dubbo ... and Chris Long was looking after reserve grade, and they were a bit short of numbers so he asked if I wanted a game," Fisher said.
"After the game he said 'You went alright, want to play again next week?' and I said 'Oh, okay'. I was 42 when I started with the Bushrangers, so you can imagine I was a bit sore the next day having not played for a long time.
"From there I just kept playing and I've really enjoyed it.
"It'll be great to play this weekend against my old club. I've still got some boys from my old teams who I catch up with every now and then."
Fisher would go on to coach the club's under 18s, 16s and most recently their reserve grade side.
He has also served as club secretary and treasurer.
Fisher also had premiership success with the Tigers in the 80s.
He said it was an interesting time to be involved in the game, as many players were still wrapping their heads around the sport.
"I started with the Orange Tigers back in 1984 as an under 17. I played three years with them before I left school to join the army. I had premierships in '84 and '85 with them," Fisher said.
"A mate just asked me if I wanted to try it and I said yes. It was a different game back then. Obviously a lot of us had no background in the sport ... playing in woollen jumpers - which wasn't great if it rained - and really tight short, I have to say.
"It was probably a lot more physical back then too. If you weren't quick enough or smart enough you'd probably find out once you get ironed out."
But for Fisher, in all that time across both clubs nothing has beaten the experience of being able to play alongside his son.
"The best part about playing was being able to play with Pat when he got into senior footy. I had some very understanding coaches like Matty Archer and Tim Hunter, who would let me play with him sometimes," he said.
