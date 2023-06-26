COUNTERS set up on three entrances will crunch the numbers on the popularity - or otherwise - of the city's George Street car park.
The traffic counters - on Rigbys Lane (which runs off Russell Street), Gallipoli Road (which runs beside Cityfit) and Milne Lane (which runs off Howick Street) - collected data over a week.
Bathurst Regional Council says the car park traffic assessment has been commissioned by its economic development team and has been conducted by Matrix Traffic and Transport.
"The aim of the study is to compare the car park usage post-COVID against data collected in the same car park in 2019 (pre-COVID) to assist with the Streets as Shared Spaces project and the CBD Masterplan," council told the Advocate.
A number of CBD sites have already had a makeover as part of the NSW Government's Streets as Shared Spaces program.
Church Street has had removable bollards installed so the street can be closed for events, seating has been set up in Ribbon Gang Lane, a towering piece of public art added to the Bathurst Post Office building and a direct route opened up between William Street and George Street.
The most noticeable recent change in the CBD as part of Streets as Shared Spaces was the transformation of Machattie Lane, where grasses, small trees and shrubs have been added to recreate a bit of bush in the middle of the city.
A new raised pedestrian crossing has also been installed on George Street between Russell and Howick streets.
Meanwhile, council has said (through its Futureproofing Our CBD report) that it supports the concept of the redevelopment of the George Street car park, including increased public car parking.
A multi-storey car park is proposed in association with the planned Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre, for which a development application is expected soon.
The car park does lack the funds to be completed, though.
Council says the traffic counters placed at the entrances to the George Street car park collected data from Thursday, June 15 to midnight on Wednesday, June 21.
AT neighbouring Orange, developers were recently invited to submit an expression of interest to redevelop that city's Ophir Road car park site.
Expressions of interest closed on April 17.
The council said it was seeking interest to double the current level of public car parking available in the flat car park, "as well as provide increased parking spaces proportionate to the increased patronage brought from any proposed commercial development".
