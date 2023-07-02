Western Advocate
Grant Ashley Barnes, 55, of Lagoon Road, Orton Park, in Bathurst Court for mid-range drink-driving

By Court Reporter
Updated July 2 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 11:00am
Bathurst Courthouse. Picture by James Arrow.
A MAN with a relatively clean driving record has been given the benefit of a non-conviction after he drove at almost double the legal alcohol limit.

