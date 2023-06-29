X FACTOR runner-up Jason Owen, and ARIA gold certified star Tania Kernaghan are spreading the love with Central West audiences with their Let Your Love Flow tour.
The duo have been travelling around rural and regional cities of NSW since their first show on May 21, and will be continuing to share the love with Bathurst audiences during a performance at the RSL on June 30.
The tour highlights the pair's recent collaboration to produce a contemporary re-imagining of The Bellamy Brothers classic hit, Let Your Love Flow.
And, during the tour, the two iconic Australian stars have been sharing the love in other ways.
As part of Mr Owen's charity, Doin it for Rural Aussie kids, the pair have been presenting in schools to prove to children in remote areas that they can achieve whatever they set their minds to.
This is something that is extremely important to Mr Owen, as he grew up in a town of only 12 people, and understands first hand that resources for rural kids can be limited.
"Obviously when my career started on X-Factor back in 2012, it gave me a bit of a launchpad to support rural Australia where I could, and even more so, the Central West," Mr Owen said.
"So we started up Doin it for rural Aussie kids, and it's grown over the past five years. We go out and visit rural and remote families that might be doing it tough.
"We go to schools all around Australia ... and I talk to them about growing up in Albert and how my dream was to be a singer and how it doesn't matter where you grow up, or how rural and remote you live, you can achieve anything it is that you want."
It's something that she has found to be especially rewarding.
"It was very fulfilling, I had such a heart full of joy by the time I got out of each and every one of those schools. The pleasure that the kids brought me was amazing," she said.
Another thing Ms Kernaghan has found to be very fulfilling, is being back on tour, and being able to do the thing she has loved ever since first stepping onto a stage at the age of four.
The show starts with a solo performance by Ms Kernaghan and is followed by a solo performance by Mr Owen before the duo combine to perform a variety of duets.
"The show keeps building and building and then finally at the end of the show, everyone is just so full of happiness and they're clapping and they're standing up and singing, and the atmosphere is truly infectious.
"It just trickles from the fun that we're having on stage, out into the audience, and you can see that there is just such joy in the room."
The show is set to kick off at 8pm, on Friday, June 3, with tickets available for purchase online.
