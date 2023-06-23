Western Advocate
Faces at the flag-raising ceremonies at Evans Bridge, Kelso

Updated June 23 2023 - 5:29pm, first published 4:38pm
FILIPINOS and their families and friends celebrated the 125th anniversary of the declaration of Philippine independence when flag-raising ceremonies were held at Evans Bridge at Kelso recently.

