FILIPINOS and their families and friends celebrated the 125th anniversary of the declaration of Philippine independence when flag-raising ceremonies were held at Evans Bridge at Kelso recently.
"The biggest Philippine flag in the southern hemisphere is flying high once more and Bathurst is the first of all the celebrations within the whole of NSW," spokeswoman Nenita Weekes-Meacham said.
"A large crowd attended from the Central West, Sydney and far and wide."
Ms Weekes-Meacham said those attending felt immensely proud "as the flag was raised majestically up the huge flagpole in Berry Park" by the Philippines Consul-General, the Hon Charmaine Aviquivil, Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor, Lithgow mayor Maree Statham and Member for Calare Andrew Gee, "under the expert guidance of Bathurst Lions Club and their members".
"The event was fully inclusive and attracts people of many origins," she said.
"It was indeed a joyous celebration and one to be proud of, showing our heritage and culture."
