IMAGINE a cancer-free future.
All funds raised through Cancer Council's Biggest Morning Tea are put towards research for just that - a future without cancer.
And Bathurst's Daffodil Cottage is ready to welcome the community for some sweet and savoury treats on Tuesday, June 27, to help with the mission.
"We're all trying to raise as much as we can for a cancer-free future, that's what this is all about," Daffodil Cottage secretary Gwyneth Kelly said.
"If we could get rid of cancer it would be amazing."
This year marks 30 years since the fundraiser began, with millions of dollars raised and many advancements made in cancer treatments during this time.
According to Cancer Australia, the five-year survival rate from diagnosis has increased by around 20 percent since 1987.
And now 70 percent of those diagnosed with the disease are surviving over five years.
However, the number of cases and subsequent deaths from cancer are also increasing, which is why it's imperative to support research for prevention and cures.
It will be the first time in a few years that Daffodil Cottage has hosted a Biggest Morning Tea, due to COVID.
And because of new regulations, the event will be held at a new venue - the Bathurst Hospital's Heritage Building - from 10am to 11.30am.
Daffodil Cottage staff and volunteers will be busy baking away to offer a large variety of morning tea options at the event.
Entry is $5 and around 20 great raffle prizes will be up for grabs, with tickets available for purchase on the day.
All transactions will need to be cash.
Ms Kelly strongly encourages the community to get behind this good cause.
And for those who can't make it, takeaway boxes will be available after the event finishes, and people can pop by the Heritage Building to donate some money and take home some treats.
Alternatively, donations can be made online via the Cancer Council website.
